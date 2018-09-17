Train Crashes Into Truck In Lancaster Co.

A tractor-trailer collided with a Norfolk Southern train on Saturday morning in Lancaster County. The empty truck was smashed by the two locomotives and 10-full rail cars just before 9:30am at the Graybill Road crossing in Leola. No one was hurt.
