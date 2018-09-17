Lancaster Co. Man Murdered, Suspect Sought

The hunt continued over the weekend for the killer of a Lancaster County man. The Chester County District Attorney says 31-year old Samuel Algarin of Quarryville was found dead last Thursday night along Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township. Officials say his dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV was missing. The victim had attended a jiu jitsu class with his kids beforehand. The last time his family saw Algarin alive is when his mother had dropped him off in the parking lot of a coffee shop to pick up his vehicle.