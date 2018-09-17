Four Dead On Regional Roads

In the latest incident, a woman was pronounced in Dauphin County dead after her car hit the rear end of a tractor trailer. This was along I-81 near mile marker 79 in East Hanover Township at around 6:30am Sunday. She was not wearing a seat belt. The victim’s identity has not been released.

On Saturday night in East Hanover Township, a car and motorcycle collided on Mountain Road. State Police say an unidentified 17-year-old male on the bike died. Troopers say the driver of the car has been arrested under suspicion of DUI.

In Lancaster County early Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck and died as she walked along the 2500 block of Siegrist Road in East Lampeter Township. The Coroner’s Office says the victim, Thelma Rineer of Ronks was pronounced dead at the scene. Police know the driver of the vehicle involved. Anyone who might have seen the accident is asked to call police. An autopsy is planned for Monday.

The weekend began with the traffic death of a Boiling Springs in Cumberland County. The Coroner’s Office say 63-year old Dixie Hair died Friday night when a car pulled into her path along York Road near May Apple Drive in South Middleton Township. The other driver was being treated for injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital but we do not know their condition. State Police are investigating.