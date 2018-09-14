Teen Convicted In Shooting Death Of York City Bystander

A York City teen is convicted of third-degree murder in the death of a bystander. The York Daily Record reports that a jury deliberated for 6-hours Thursday before finding 17-year old Leandro Pilier guilty in the shooting death of 48-year old Elizabeth Vega-Tirado. The woman had just left Bev’s Grocery on the corner of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue and was preparing to cross the street in June of last year, when she was shot. Vega-Tirado was taken to York Hospital where she later died. Police say Pilier, who was 16 at the time, was trying to shoot at an opposing group member in a moving car. The jury acquitted the teen of first-degree murder. Pilier will be sentenced next month. He faces up to 20 to 40 years in prison.