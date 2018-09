Droplets of blood left behind at a Lancaster City burglary more than 18-months ago have now led to charges against a suspect. The District Attorney’s Office says DNA tests allegedly point to 46-year old Jose Felix as one of the men who were seen escaping with a black box from a Lime Street home in March of last year. The resident says a safe containing jewelry and other valuable items was stolen. Felix remains at-large. He faces multiple offenses including burglary, conspiracy and theft.