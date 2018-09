A Leola man wanted for a parole violation is also now accused of fleeing and eluding police. East Earl Township Police say a $1000-dollar reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 38-year old Joshua Hora. The suspect had an outstanding bench warrant but when he led police on a pursuit earlier this summer, officers added the extra offense. Anyone with more details on Hora’s whereabouts can call 717-355-5302.