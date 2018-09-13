Multi-million Dollar State Grants Awarded For York Co. Facility & Lancaster Co. College

A $3-million dollar state grant will support the Primary Crusher Replacement Project in York County. The state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program ok’d the funding for the Magnesita Refactories Company to build a new facility and infrastructure here. Refractory products are used in high-temperature industrial processes including the manufacture of steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass, among others. Meanwhile, Elizabethtown College has gotten a $1-million dollar RCAP grant to help pay for the construction of a new sports, fitness and wellness center on campus.