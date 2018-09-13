Application Filed To Open Hollywood Casino York

Penn National Gaming Inc. has filed an application with the state to open a mini-casino in the York Galleria. Company officials say the development of the Hollywood Casino York would include an investment of nearly $120-million with about 40-percent of that going towards slots and table games license fees. While the state license allows for a maximum of 750-slot machines and 40-table games, the York location would start with 500 and 20-respectively. Springettsbury Township would receive 2-percent of the gross tax revenue from the slot machines and 1% from the table games. The company says once they get the go-ahead from the state Gaming Commission, the project could be open in 12-to-18 months. Penn National says the renovation and construction at the Galleria would create about 75-jobs while the casino would employ about 200-workers.