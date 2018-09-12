Third Shooting This Week In York City

The third shooting in York City this week leaves a teen wounded in the foot. Police say 18-year old NaShawn Handy is in stable condition at Memorial Hospital following the latest shooting just after 8pm Tuesday night along the 700-block of East King Street.

Meanwhile, officers updated the previous incidents from Monday night. A shooting along the 1100-block of East King Street at around 10:30p left 34-year old Patrick Weaver wounded at least once in the arm. At last check he was in stable condition at York Hospital. And a 17-year old victim was hit in the foot by a bullet along the 600-block of Salem Avenue just before midnight. He was treated and released. Anyone with more information can call police at 717-846-1234. You can also send a tip using the York City PD app.