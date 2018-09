The couple that was arrested for a Lebanon County bank robbery last week has been charged in another hold up. Police say 31-year old Jason Osborne of Manheim and 27-year old Sara Corkadel of Delaware are being held in the Lebanon County Prison on $500,000 bail for the September-5th robbery of the Hershey Federal Credit Union in Annville. Now, the pair have also been accused of stealing money from the Jonestown Bank and Trust in Newmanstown back on August-24th.