York Co. Bus Companies Helping People In Path Of Hurricane Florence

Two York County bus companies will help federal emergency management officials evacuate residents in North and South Carolina who are in the expected path of Hurricane Florence. Bailey Coach and Wolf Bus Lines WILL make use of the trip down by hauling donations to the storms possible landfall zone. Non-perishable food, cases of bottled water and personal care items can be dropped off until 12-noon at Bailey Coach at 55 South Fayette Street in York or at Wolf’s Bus Lines at 200 Old U-S Route-15 in York Springs.