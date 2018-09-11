Two Shootings & A Stabbing Reported In York City

A busy night in York City with two shootings and a stabbing. 9-1-1 dispatchers say the stabbing happened at around 10:30p Monday night along the 200-block of South Penn Street. Roughly 30-minutes later, police responded to a shooting in the 1100-block of East King Street. Then about an hour later, there was another shooting, this time in the 600-block of West Princess Street. Police are not offering any details yet, so we don’t know about the condition of the victims or if any suspects have been arrested or identified.