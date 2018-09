A Lancaster County man is in prison in lieu of $250,000 bail after he was charged with assaulting a cop during a dui arrest. Northern Regional Police say 57-year old Mark Rozell of Lititz was being held for aggravated assault, resisting arrest along with dui and driving with a suspended license. Rozell was taken into custody after police investigated a hit-and-run in the 600-block of East Front Street in Warwick Township. The officer was treated for minor injuries.