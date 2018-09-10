Flood Warning Until 11:30a Monday

Remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon brought several inches of rain to the region over the weekend. Lancaster, York, Adams and several other counties in south central Pa. continue to be under a flood warning until 10:30a Monday. Meanwhile, we have more possible trouble ahead from Hurricane Florence later this week.

Local residents who want to file a weather damage report from rain and flooding events earlier this summer can get a damage report form. In York County by going online to: yorkcounty.gov

In Lancaster County, the form is available online at: lancema.us