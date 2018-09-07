Suspect Accused Of Beating Mom/Son In Lancaster

A Lancaster man wanted for beating a mother and hitting her 2-year old son last month is now in custody. Police say 31-year old Luis Martinez-Columba was arrested in Mt. Joy about 2-weeks after he was charged with multiple felonies offenses including aggravated assault on a child under 6-years of age. Officers say Columba is accused in one incident of hitting the woman about a dozen times while in a car and forcing her to perform a sex act while the toddler was in the vehicle. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $350,000 bail.