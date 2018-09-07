Join WSBA at the York Fair

It’s the York Fair!

When you’re there, be sure to stop by the NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA booth, located near the Ag Education Center and the Carousel, to enter to win prizes and meet the WSBA staff!

Meet Gary Sutton on Friday, September 7 from 5pm-9pm

Meet Mark McKenzie on Sunday, September 9 from 12pm-5pm

Meet Gary Sutton on Tuesday, September 11 from 4pm-8pm

**appearance schedule subject to change**

September 7-16, 2018 at the York Fairgrounds

334 Carlisle Avenue, York

This year’s grandstand shows include: Alice Cooper, Sesame Street Live!, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, MercyMe, American Idol: Live!, 5 Seconds of Summer with The Aces, Old Dominion with Walker Hayes, and the Annual Monster Truck Fall Bash!

Check out the other great events happening this year including: Hot Dog Racing Pigs and Dachshunds, Stillmeadow Crossing Model Train displays, Discover the Dinosaurs, the High Flying Pages Thrill shows, Farm Animal Learning Center, Amazing Glass Blowing demonstrations, Firefighter Training shows, the Ninja Experience, and Goat Mountain!

More info at yorkfair.org