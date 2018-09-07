Adams Co. Wife Charged With Beating Husband To Death

Police had been called to an Adams County home several times for domestic violence incidents, but on Thursday a wife was arrested for killing of her husband. State Police say they responded to a home in the 200-block of Middle Street in York Springs Thursday just before 7am. They arrived to find the body of 63-year old James Stephens beaten to death. Troopers then charged 63-year old Deborah Stephens with criminal homicide. She is being held in the Adams County Prison without bail. State Police say the victim died after he was allegedly struck several times with a baseball bat that was recovered at the scene.