PA Prison Lock Down Update

After more than 4-dozen staff at various prisons in Pa. have been sickened by toxic substances, state officials have issued new policies to handle mail and other contact with the outside. Governor Wolf says 25-prisons in the commonwealth have been on lock down for more than a week as investigations looked into what was causing the illnesses. Wolf says the top suspect is synthetic marijuana which is clear and odorless and can be easily concealed. The new rules include scanning of nearly all mail at an outside facility before delivery. Officials will use body scanners and drones to detect any contraband. And photos and vending machines will be prohibited for 90-days as they sort out the situation. Also staff that observe visiting room contact with inmates will be doubled.