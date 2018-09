A traffic accident two weeks ago in Lancaster County has claimed the life of a child from Kirkwood. State Police say the crash happened on Valley Road at Hess Road in Eden Township on August 23rd. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, two from Lancaster County and one from New York. The 7-year old victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he died from his injuries several days later. The District Attorney is still investigating to see if any charges will be filed.