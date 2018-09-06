Inmate Gets More Prison Time For Child Sex Crimes In Lancaster Co.

An inmate in the state prison in Centre County has been sentenced to additional time after he pleaded guilty to sex abuse of two children in Lancaster County. The District Attorney’s Office says 45-year old Brian Morningstar is currently being held for a parole violation. When that time ends, Morningstar will begin an 8-to-20 year prison term for a sex abuse conviction from 2014. That will run concurrent to his new sentence of 20-to-40 years for the new case. Both victims were from Elizabethtown.