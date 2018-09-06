Governor Wolf Tours Flash Flooding Damage In York Co.

Governor Tom Wolf was in York County Wednesday to get a look at storm damage from Friday’s flash flooding. Wolf toured homes and businesses along River Drive and Kruetz Creek in Hellam Township. The governor says his first concern is the safety of residents. He also thanked first responders and local emergency management officials for their work. Anyone still looking for help in clean up can access volunteer groups willing to lend a hand in York and Lancaster Counties by calling 2-1-1. Residents in Lancaster County can file a damage report using the form available online at this web site: www.lancema.us

In York County, residents can find a damage assessment tool at: yorkcounty.gov