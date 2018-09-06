Cop Cleared In Fatal York Co. Police Shooting

A York County police officer has returned to duty after he was cleared in the shooting death of an Adams County man. The incident happened last January-6th when officers in Manchester Township approached a lone vehicle in the parking lot of the Stillmeadow Church. They learned that the driver was wanted for minor traffic warrants and driving with a suspended license. When they tried to arrest the suspect, 27-year old Gregory Stough of New Oxford, the driver allegedly went in reverse, hit one officer and a parked car. That’s when the other officer opened fire. Police say the suspect tried to drive towards the shooting officer before he died. None of the police were seriously injured. State Police investigated the shooting and now York County District Attorney David Sunday has cleared the officer to return to duty.