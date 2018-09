A Lancaster County man who was injured in a Berks County traffic accident last week has died. The Coroner’s Office says 26-year old Blaine Yates of Manheim suffered a traumatic brain injury along Route-222 in Spring Township last Thursday. Yates was thrown from his motorcycle as he led a group of sport bikes on a ride. he was not wearing a helmet. No one else was hurt. Yates was pronounced dead last Saturday.