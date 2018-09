The Lancaster County man who was evicted from a home and allegedly abandoned his dog has been charged with animal cruelty and neglect. Officials say 36-year old Gregory Butzer of Manheim Township was arrested after his dog was found tethered to a rear door handrail in desperate condition days after his eviction from a home along the 600-block of Janet Avenue. Police took the lab-mix to a shelter where it was treated for multiple ailments including infections and sores.