Family Reaches Deal With Frat In PSU Hazing Death

The family of the Penn State University student who died after an alcohol-fueled hazing incident last year has reached a settlement with the fraternity. The deal between Beta Theta Pi and the family of Timothy Piazza also includes a 17-point reform program that requires the frat to become alcohol-and substance-free by August of 2020. No financial sum was disclosed. 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza of New Jersey died in February-2017 after drinking large quantities of alcohol in his first night of pledging at the fraternity. Piazza suffered a traumatic brain injury from several falls. No one called for help for several hours and he later died. Several students have been charged with various offenses. Three have pleaded guilty to hazing and related charges.