Governor Tom Wolf will tour flood damage in York County Wednesday. The governor, joined by PEMA Director Rick Flinn, and local officials, will see areas hardest hit by flooding, including damage to buildings and infrastructure. Meanwhile, officials continue to urge residents who need crisis clean-up services to call them by dialing 211. Also in York County, property owners can file damage reports by using the updated damage reporting tool at the county web page: yorkcounty.gov