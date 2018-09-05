Another Conviction To Add Prison Time For Columbia Man

A man will get added prison after he is convicted of a brutal attack on a cell mate at the Lancaster County Prison. The District Attorney’s Office says 39-year old Tomas Matthews was already serving from 33-to-70 years in prison for raping and beating a woman in 2015. Now, Matthews has been found guilty of beating a fellow prisoner to unconsciousness in April of last year. The victim required two brain surgeries to save his life. Matthews claimed self-defense but the jury, who deliberated for less than 1-hour, disagreed. Sentencing is set for November.