Several Arrests During York Co. Holiday Weekend Sobriety Checkpoint

The sobriety checkpoint set up for the holiday weekend netted a dozen arrests for DUI. State Police say they also arrested two other drivers who drove over the median along the I-83-Business Loop in an attempt to avoid the traffic stop. Troopers say Eric Flowers was arrested after he allegedly dropped various drugs including heroin out his vehicle window and then lost control and hit a wall. The other driver was pulled over and charged with DUI. State Police say another driver pulled through the checkpoint and was eventually stopped by a chase car. That person was arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine. Troopers say they made several other stops during the operation. In one incident, four people in a car were taken into custody including a car theft suspect from Maryland who was wrestled to the ground after allegedly attempting to pull out a handgun. One officer was treated at York Hospital for heroin/fentanyl exposure.