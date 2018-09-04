Report Storm Damage In York Co.

Posted on

Residents in York and Lancaster Counties continue to total storm damage from Friday’s heavy rain which caused widespread flooding. Both counties had issued a disaster declaration. In York County, property owners can file damage reports by using the updated damage reporting tool at the county web page at:

yorkcounty.gov

Anyone with questions can call 717-840-2990.

Sign up for emergency alerts from the South Central PA Task Force by using this link:

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.sctfpa.org%2fsc-alert.php&c=E,1,euoY0o_YeigxU5Dy2PmMlm6hi7Y8aVE7Ims45VJZQ90iuLarOL5ovsapx_hhWujNlCCpMrGa4Hp1H9zje9dYujYLbar-At2b0zZ5tYEL8Kz0ByPer4uc2RtBC3qO&typo=1

