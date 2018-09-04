Report Storm Damage In York Co.

Residents in York and Lancaster Counties continue to total storm damage from Friday’s heavy rain which caused widespread flooding. Both counties had issued a disaster declaration. In York County, property owners can file damage reports by using the updated damage reporting tool at the county web page at:

yorkcounty.gov

Anyone with questions can call 717-840-2990.

Sign up for emergency alerts from the South Central PA Task Force by using this link:

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.sctfpa.org%2fsc-alert.php&c=E,1,euoY0o_YeigxU5Dy2PmMlm6hi7Y8aVE7Ims45VJZQ90iuLarOL5ovsapx_hhWujNlCCpMrGa4Hp1H9zje9dYujYLbar-At2b0zZ5tYEL8Kz0ByPer4uc2RtBC3qO&typo=1