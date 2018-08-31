Second Man Arrested In York City Shooting Death

A second suspect wanted in connection with a York City murder last spring is now in custody. Police say 27-year old Luis Inoa of Schuykill County was shot and killed near Duke and South Streets on April-15th. Earlier this month, 28-year old Brandon DeJesus turned himself in to police after he was charged with multiple offenses including criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Now the other suspect 28-year old Chayanne Ramirez was arrested in new York city Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Ramirez is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other crimes. He is awaiting extradition back to York.