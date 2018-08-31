Mother Charged In Lancaster Co. After 10-Year Old Letter Found

Ten years after an incident left a young girl with a traumatic brain injury, a Lancaster County mother is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. The District Attorney says an arrest warrant was issued for Jaquia Morales, after a 2008 letter was recently found allegedly explaining to her daughter how she was injured. In the letter, Morales says she left the girl in a bathtub with the water running while she went outside and smoked marijuana. When she returned the child was drowning. She pulled the girl out and called 9-1-1. Morales lost custody of her daughter and the letter was discovered by a foster family. A doctor says the injuries were a direct result of the mother’s actions.