A Lancaster County couple is arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the back as he tried to run away after they threatened to lock him up. Manheim Township police say 23-year old Joseph Green and 24-year old Amanda Peres-Ayala made the threat in order to coerce the victim into giving them marijuana and cash. The suspects have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and making a false report to law enforcement. The victim has been treated for his non-life-threatening wound.