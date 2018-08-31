Alleged Scammer To Face Charges In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man is scammed out of $70,000 and now police have arrested an Indiana man. The District Attorney’s Office says 30-year old Jeremiah Konfor used an email scam to steal the cash from a Millersville man who thought he was paying closing costs on a property early last year. It took police time to track down Konfor. He was eventually taken into custody in Texas and now he’s been extradited to PA. Konfor is charged with theft by deception and related offenses. He was being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.