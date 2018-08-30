Subject Identified In KKK Flier Distribution In York Co.

Thanks to tips from citizens, Northern Regional Police have identified the person behind the distribution of white supremacist fliers in Dover Township earlier this month. About 2-weeks ago, some residents reported finding plastic baggies filled with a small amount of birdseed and literature on joining white supremacist groups. Officers say the subject also admitted responsibility for distributing the fliers in West Manchester Township, York City, and locations in the Red Lion area. Police are speaking to residents who received the fliers to determine appropriate charges.