Subcontractors Arrested For Burglaries At Three Lancaster Co. Schools

Three Lancaster County men are accused of stealing cash and electronic equipment from several schools in the Penn Manor School District last month. State Police say they used surveillance video to charge 57-year old Dale Heisey, 25-year old Alex Denlinger and 28-year old Robert Rutter II with burglary, conspiracy and theft. Troopers say the men took various items worth just under $4000 from the Marticvile Middle School, Conestoga Elementary and Martic Elementary. The men gained access to the buildings as subcontractors hired to test water and perform maintenance at the schools wastewater treatment facilities over the summer.