Report Storm Damage In York County

The York County Office of Emergency Management is asking property owners to file damage reports in an attempt to get financial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Residents can report damage from the rain storms between July 21-27 as well as Aug. 1-15 by visiting the county web page at: yorkcounty.gov

Look for the damage reporting tool. The county will use the info to help with PEMA’s request for a federal declaration. Anyone with questions can call 717-840-2990.