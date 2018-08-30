Former PA Speaker Gets Some Relief In Court

Saying the government can’t be a victim for restitution purposes, a county judge has released former Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Bill DeWeese, from having to pay over $100,000 in restitution. The fine was part of the conviction against the 68-year old Democrat from the southwestern part of the state who was found guilty 6-years ago of conspiracy, conflict of interest and theft for using staff to campaign on state time. DeWeese served almost two years in state prison and he also forfeited his government pension. The former lawmaker is seeking a new trial.