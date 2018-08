The victim of a house fire in Lancaster County 5-years ago has now been charged with arson. State Police say a home owned by 49-year old Melanie Mimm of Lancaster Township was damaged by fire in August of 2013 while she was staying at a friend’s house. Troopers say last spring, the friend stepped forward to say Mimm told her she had set the blaze. State Police say the suspect intended to collect the insurance money.