Suspect Covered In Paint Arrested In Lancaster City Crash

A Delaware man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck with paint in the bed into several parked cars in Lancaster City. Officers arrested the driver, 29-year old Roberto Ramirez who was covered in paint. Police say a flagger was directing traffic Monday morning as an excavator was unloaded from a flatbed trailer along the 100-block of South Queen Street. ramirez allegedly sped around the flagger and drove up the trailer which acted like a ramp and he went airborne. The suspect was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of any injuries. No one else was hurt. The truck was taken in Wilmington.