Suspect Covered In Paint Arrested In Lancaster City Crash

Posted on

A Delaware man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck with paint in the bed into several parked cars in Lancaster City. Officers arrested the driver, 29-year old Roberto Ramirez who was covered in paint. Police say a flagger was directing traffic Monday morning as an excavator was unloaded from a flatbed trailer along the 100-block of South Queen Street. ramirez allegedly sped around the flagger and drove up the trailer which acted like a ramp and he went airborne. The suspect was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of any injuries. No one else was hurt. The truck was taken in Wilmington.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.