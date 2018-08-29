Measles Alert Widened In South Central PA

A suspected case of measles exposure in our area has state health officials widening the area of concern. A person with measles visited Hershey Medical Center on August-18th and that prompted health officials to issue a warning over the weekend. Now state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the person also visited several towns in Lancaster County two days before the Hershey stop. She says the person lives in Franklin County but they also visited Gap, Paradise and Ronks areas on August 16th. Measles is highly contagious and officials warn residents to be alert for the symptoms which include a rash, coughing and a high fever.