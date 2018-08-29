Heat Advisory Extended Until 8PM Wednesday

How hot is it? Its so hot that some schools in the region including York and Dauphin Counties dismissed students early Tuesday due to a Heat Advisory. The National Weather Service Heat Advisory remains in place until 8pm Wednesday for south central Pa, including York and Lancaster Counties. And with heat index values of up to 103 possible, officials recommend taking precautions if you plan to work outside. know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light clothing and drink plenty of water.