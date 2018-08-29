Former PA State Treasurer Headed To Jail For Attempted Extortion

A former Pa. State Treasurer has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted extortion. U-S Attorney David Freed says 59-year old Robert McCord was ordered to serve 2.5-years in a federal prison and pay a $5,000 fine. Freed says McCord served as the Sate Treasurer from 2008 until he resigned in February 2015. During the spring of 2014, McCord attempted to extort campaign contributions from two businesses while he was running for governor. Freed says he threatened economic harm to the potential donors if they failed to make sufficient campaign contributions.