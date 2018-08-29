Duo Ordered To Prison For Beating/Robbery At A Lancaster City Business

A brutal attack on the owner of a Lancaster City barber shop last January will send two men to prison. The District Attorney’s Office says 23-year old Emanuel Candelaria was ordered to serve from 8-to-20 years in prison, while 19-year old Domingo Rivera was sentenced from 7-to-18 years. Officials say the pair pleaded guilty to multiple crimes including robbery, conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm. Police arrested the two who were found in a basement crawl space of the Level Up barber shop along the first block of South Duke Street. The men were also ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $4300-dollars.