Dozens Of Illegal Weapons Seized In York City

An undercover operation in York City seizes nearly 3-dozen firearms. York County District Attorney David Sunday says police worked with the Drug Task force to arrest 22-year old Joshua Hutchins. The suspect has been charged with more than 30-counts of persons not to possess firearms and 34 counts of receiving stolen property. Sunday says Hutchins allegedly stole the weapons from his stepfather who had died within the past year. The firearms had their serial numbers scratched off. The weapons ranged from auto loading handguns and revolvers, to tactical shotguns and assault rifles.