Berks Co. D-A Rules On Bulldozer Death

It was an accident. That’s the determination from Berks County District Attorney John Adams in the death of a man who was run over by a bulldozer. State Police say the incident happened early last month when a Pa. Game Commission employee aboard the bulldozer was clearing some brush near Bernville when he discovered a marijuana grow operation. The worker called in police and officers spotted two men running away. One suspect, 54-year old David Light of Sinking Spring was arrested, but the other man, 51-year old Gregory Longenecker of Reading was found dead under the bulldozer. Light was charged with various drug offenses and trespassing.