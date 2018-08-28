Two Former Company Officials Arrested For Fraud In Lancaster Co.

Three months after a Lancaster County energy company collapsed putting hundreds of workers out of a job, two former officials of Worley-&-Obetz are arrested for misusing more than $1-million dollars of the company’s money. Northern Regional Police have charged former CEO 57-year old Jeffrey Lyons and former controller 64-year old Karen Connelly with multiple felonies. The District Attorney’s Office says Connelly is accused of allegedly authorizing payments of Lyons credit cards bills for personal items like travel expenses and online shopping. Meanwhile, Connelly was allegedly given an inflated salary even after her retirement along with other benefits Lyons had ok’ d. Worley-&-Obetz filed for bankruptcy last spring after their debts totaled between $50-million and $100-million. An earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from four regional banks claims losses totaling more than $60-million dollars tied to the company. Officials say the investigation continues.