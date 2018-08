Two teens are now wanted for Friday afternoon’s shooting in Lancaster City. Police say a 28-year old man was wounded in the torso at around 3:30pm along the 600-block of Third Street. Officers say the victim is in critical condition. Now officials have charged 16-year old Philip Dickinson and a 14-year old with multiple offenses including aggravated assault and robbery. Both teens are still at-large. Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call 717-735-3301.