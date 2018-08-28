Real ID Moves Forward In PA

Some PA driver’s license or ID holders can now apply for Real ID pre-verification online. PennDOT says its part of the process as the state moves towards compliance with the federal Real ID Act. If you received your license after March of 2003, customers can apply now. Anyone who got their license before then will need to bring the required documents to a Driver’s License Center so they can be verified in person. Beginning September-1, those customers will need to provide Proof of Identity, Proof of Social Security Number and two Proofs of current, physical PA address like a utility bill. Customers can also complete the process online. Real ID’s won’t become available until March of 2019. Learn more online at: penndot.gov/realid