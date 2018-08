DNA from a robber’s mask has been used to arrest a Lancaster County man. Police say 30-year old Shane Trimble of Lancaster has been charged with using a handgun to steal less than $100-dollars from the Turkey Hill in Pequea Township in June of last year. Investigators found the mask using surveillance footage that showed the suspect tossing it along with sunglasses about a half mile from the store. Trimble is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $350,000 bail.