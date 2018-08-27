Suspect Killed In York Co. Police Shooting Is Identified

A police shooting in York County leaves a retail theft suspect dead. State Police say an officer from West Manchester Township police and another from Northern Regional responded to the Motel-6 along Arsenal Road Saturday night. Troopers say the two confronted 29-year old Logan Montgomery of no fixed address, suspected of retail theft from earlier that day. At one point the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and discharged the weapon. State Police say the officer from West Manchester returned fire hitting the suspect who was then taken to York Hospital where he later died. No one else was hurt. The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.